Centre extends West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta’s tenure by 6 months
Gupta was appointed the West Bengal police chief by the Election Commission in March before the state Assembly elections
DGP Siddh Nath Gupta had earlier received a six-month extension beyond his original superannuation date of April 30. Representative image: iStock
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a six-month extension in service for West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, set to retire on October 31, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The Committee approved the extension of the 1992-batch IPS officer in public interest by relaxing Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, he said.
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Gupta was appointed the West Bengal police chief by the Election Commission in March before the state Assembly elections.
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He had earlier received a six-month extension beyond his original superannuation date of April 30.
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