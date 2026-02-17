Centre gets SC notice over Data Protection Act pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of several provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the DPDP Rules, 2025.

A Bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, however, refused to stay the provisions under challenge. It noted that the issue touched “fundamental rights of both sides.”

The petitioners have contended that the new data regime severely diluted the RTI Act and granted the Centre “sweeping powers” over personal data.