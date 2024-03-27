Centre gives one-year extension to Central Bureau of Investigation Joint Director Supriya Patil Yadav

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Supriya Patil Yadav by one year as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Yadav is a 2004-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of one year beyond April 17, 2024 up to April 17, 2025, it said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI