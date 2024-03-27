Centre gives one-year extension to Central Bureau of Investigation Joint Director Supriya Patil Yadav

New Delhi, March 27
The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Supriya Patil Yadav by one year as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.
Yadav is a 2004-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of one year beyond April 17, 2024 up to April 17, 2025, it said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election
Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women
The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening
My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...