Centre hikes Ujjwala LPG subsidy to Rs 300

New Delhi: In a relief to women from poor households, the Centre on Wednesday raised the subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder. TNS
Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in a case relating to land-for-job scam in the Railways.
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA