Centre hikes Ujjwala LPG subsidy to Rs 300

New Delhi: In a relief to women from poor households, the Centre on Wednesday raised the subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder. TNS

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in a case relating to land-for-job scam in the Railways.

