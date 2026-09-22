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Home / India / Centre invites states to bid for hosting future National Film Awards at tourism hotspots

Centre invites states to bid for hosting future National Film Awards at tourism hotspots

The move also reflects an attempt to use the visibility generated by major national events to strengthen tourism destinations

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Updated At : 05:09 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Glimpse of the preparation of the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar, in Kevadia on Monday. (PIB Photo Gallery/ANI)
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The National Film Awards will no longer remain confined to conventional venues, with the Centre deciding to take the prestigious cinema awards to some of the country’s leading tourist destinations.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has invited states to submit proposals for hosting future editions of the National Film Awards at their best tourism destinations, marking a push to bring together India’s film and tourism sectors.

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“The National Film Awards are being taken to the best tourist destinations in the country,” he said while interacting with the media at Ekta Nagar, where the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is being held on Tuesday.

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The minister said the initiative was aimed at taking the awards “beyond a conference room” and bringing them closer to people while simultaneously promoting tourism.

He said the presence of the President and leading personalities from the film industry at prominent tourist destinations could help showcase these places to a wider audience.

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Ekta Nagar, home to the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has emerged as a major tourism destination and was chosen to host this year’s ceremony.

Vaishnaw asked states interested in hosting future ceremonies to submit proposals identifying their best tourism destinations. The proposals, he said, should include adequate facilities as well as a '360-degree development' plan for the destination.

The state whose proposal is selected will host a subsequent edition of the National Film Awards at the proposed tourist destination.

The minister linked the initiative to the Centre’s broader effort to take major national events beyond conventional venues. He also cited India’s G20 presidency, during which events were organised across different states and cities, as an example.

The move also reflects an attempt to use the visibility generated by major national events to strengthen tourism destinations.

Vaishnaw said bringing films and tourism together could benefit both sectors, with destinations gaining visibility while the National Film Awards reaching audiences beyond traditional institutional settings.

The 72nd National Film Awards are being held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, marking a significant shift in the location of the ceremony.

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