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Home / India / Centre lacks plan to counter fiscal crisis, says Rahul

Centre lacks plan to counter fiscal crisis, says Rahul

Warns of inflation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of lacking both direction and strategy necessary to manage the current economic situation facing the nation.

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He also expressed concern that the government would raise the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG following the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry scheduled next month.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the weakening value of rupee against the US dollar and a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices would inevitably lead to price hikes affecting every Indian.

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He also claimed that “while the government offers empty rhetoric and maintains that everything is normal, the reality is that the rising costs of daily items will impact every household”.

"The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices, are not just numbers; they are clear signals of inflation to come. The government may call it normal, but the reality is that production and transport will become more expensive, MSMEs will be hit the hardest, prices of everyday items will rise and FII outflows will accelerate, putting further pressure on the stock market,” Rahul said in a post on X.

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In other words, he said, it was certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family’s pocket.

“And it’s just a matter of time — after the elections, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG will be hiked too,” Rahul claimed.

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