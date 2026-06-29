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Home / India / Centre lifts restrictions on retail sale of petrol, diesel from July 1

Centre lifts restrictions on retail sale of petrol, diesel from July 1

The government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel during the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis.

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The government on Monday lifted restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel at retail outlets run by PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs), including the daily cap of 200 litres for each vehicle, with effect from 1 July.

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In an order dated June 29, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has withdrawn the temporary regulatory measures governing the sale and distribution of Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) through retail outlets of OMCs.

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The government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel during the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis.

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This led to a significant price difference between retail fuel prices and those applicable to bulk consumers. Consequently, certain industrial, commercial and institutional consumers began procuring fuel through retail outlets, leading to instances of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which affected the equitable distribution of fuel, as per the order.

In order to address this situation, the temporary regulatory measures, introduced on 12 June, 2026, prescribed a temporary limit of 200 litres of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) per customer/vehicle per day at retail outlets and required industrial, institutional and commercial consumers to procure fuel through designated consumer pumps instead of retail outlets.

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The measures were aimed at preventing black marketing, hoarding and diversion of diesel while ensuring uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel to retail consumers.

Following a review of the supply situation of petroleum products in the country, the Government has concluded that the temporary regulatory measures are no longer required in the public interest. Accordingly, the order dated June 12 stands withdrawn with effect from July 1.

The temporary measures helped ensure adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country while safeguarding the interests of retail consumers. Their withdrawal reflects the improvement in the supply situation and the restoration of normal supply arrangements.

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