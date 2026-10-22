Centre likely to reduce CAPF deployment in Delhi as protests ease

As protests over alleged vote theft subside, the Centre is likely to scale back the deployment of security forces in the national capital, sources familiar with the developments told The Tribune, following the expiry of the extended October 20 deadline for their deployment.

Currently, 270 companies of the CAPF, including 100 companies of the CRPF, are deployed in New Delhi in the wake of protests against alleged vote theft and demands for the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the sources said.

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They indicated that the companies may be withdrawn after assessing the situation in the national capital in a day or two. Last week the deployment of CAPFs had been extended till October 20, after Delhi Police had requested the union Home Ministry, citing the law and order situation prevailing at that time, when the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had announced its stir on October 10.

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On October 20, the CJP leadership indicated at a pause in protests, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke asking the movement's supporters to spend time with their loved ones during the festive period.

In a message issued on Dussehra, Dipke had urged his supporters to pray for CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were in jail (they were released on October 21), and not allow hatred to consume them, asserting that the movement's strengths are peace, compassion and love.

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The movement's big protest on October 10 was scuttled by heavy security deployments and barricades were put in place at Jantar Mantar and thousands were detained, including Dipke, Das and Ranka.

The spokespersons were detained on October 13 for allegedly violating the terms of a peace bond and sent to judicial custody for five days on October 14. Their custody was extended by two days on Monday. They were however released on Wednesday.

Last week, out of the 301 CAPF companies deployed, an extension had been sought for 273 till October 20, as per the request sent by Delhi Police to the Home Ministry.

Initially, a total of 221 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, had been deployed in Delhi till October 12 for the CJP protest against alleged vote theft, which later rose to 301 companies.

Security officials had noted that maintaining restrictions around key areas such as Connaught Place and the New Delhi municipal zone for an extended period could prove difficult.

However, after the Supreme Court directed the government to allow public access to these crucial areas, as they house offices and business establishments as well as financial institutions, the blockades which were in place till October 11, were eased by the Delhi Police.