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Home / India / Centre makes rice, paddy stock disclosure mandatory; 5 southern states get nod for stock limits

Centre makes rice, paddy stock disclosure mandatory; 5 southern states get nod for stock limits

Move comes amid rising prices and supply concerns; weekly declarations ordered nationwide, restrictions in five states to remain in force till January 31

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:52 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Friday directed traders, retailers, wholesalers, processors and millers across the country to declare their rice and paddy stocks. Image credit/iStock
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With rice prices rising due to a deficient and uneven monsoon, the Centre on Friday directed traders, retailers, wholesalers, processors and millers across the country to declare their rice and paddy stocks and allowed five southern states to impose stock limits to prevent hoarding.

Under an order dated November 6, all traders and wholesalers, retailers, large retail chains and processors and millers in all states and Union Territories must declare stocks under six categories—Basmati rice, non-Basmati premium rice, non-Basmati rice, parboiled rice, broken rice and paddy.

Every unit holding stocks will have to update details on the Food Stock Portal (foodstock.dfpd.gov.in) every Friday, the food ministry said in a statement.

Units that are not registered on the portal or that violate stock limits will face action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

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In a separate letter, also dated November 6, the Centre has given its consent to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on paddy and rice through control orders.

The limits will remain in force till January 31, 2027. The Centre and states will monitor implementation to ensure adequate availability and prevent hoarding and black marketing, an official statement said.

To improve availability, the Centre is allocating additional rice stocks to NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar for sale as Bharat Rice, and has asked them to explore all possible distribution channels, especially in the southern states.

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The Centre has also doubled the target for rice sales through e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) for 2026-27 from 25 lakh tonnes to 50 lakh tonnes. Around 25 lakh tonnes had been sold to private parties by October 31, compared to 11 lakh tonnes in the same period of the last year.

Trade and industry experts said deficient and uneven rainfall has contributed to rice inflation, particularly in premium non-Basmati varieties, and pushed up paddy prices in several markets.

Retail rice inflation rose to 8.25 per cent year-on-year in September from 5.89 per cent in August, with the average retail price at around Rs 48.23 per kg, about 12 per cent higher than a year earlier.

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Experts, however, said the situation is not a nationwide crisis.

With government rice stocks at comfortable levels, they said, pressure is sharpest in regions and grades where supplies are tight.

Premium southern varieties have seen steeper increases. Wholesale Sona Masoori was quoted at Rs 65-70 per kg, up from Rs 50 a month ago, according to sources.

Kharif paddy acreage for 2026-27 declined by about 4 per cent to 42.68 million hectares, which has been attributed to deficient rainfall.

Trade estimates put rice output in 2026-27 at around 147 million tonnes compared to a record 154 million tonnes in 2025-26.

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