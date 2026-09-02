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Home / India / Centre mandates 100% disability screening in schools

Centre mandates 100% disability screening in schools

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:46 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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All schools across the country have been directed by the Education Ministry to undertake 100 per cent screening of enrolled students through PRASHAST 2.0, a standardised tool developed for the school-level identification of disabilities, during the 2026-27 academic year.

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The move is aimed at ensuring the early identification of Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and facilitating timely access to diagnostic camps, healthcare facilities and support services. According to the minutes of the Education Ministry’s Orientation Workshop on PRASHAST 2.0, CwSN currently account for about 0.89 per cent of total student enrolment in the country.

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Officials said the need for a universal screening mechanism was felt because many children with disabilities remain unidentified even after enrolling in school due to a lack of awareness among teachers, school authorities and parents.

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“This primarily occurs in cases where disability conditions have little or no visible symptoms. While conditions such as physical disabilities, acid attack-related disabilities or dwarfism are relatively easy to identify, disabilities such as autism, hearing impairments, mental illness and specific learning disabilities are far more complex and often require specialised assessment and training for detection,” an Education Ministry official said.

State governments have already begun implementing measures linked to PRASHAST 2.0. Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest enrolment of CwSN in the country according to UDISE+ 2025-26 data, has made it mandatory for teachers to complete sensitisation modules and training videos before conducting screenings. Andhra Pradesh has also announced compulsory screening of students through the PRASHAST App 2.0 during the current academic year.

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The workshop also highlighted concerns over the retention of students with special needs. While the number of CwSN rises to 7.1 lakh at the middle-school stage, it drops significantly to 5.23 lakh at the secondary level, indicating challenges in retaining such students in the education system.

“Approximately 13.18 per cent of teachers have received training in inclusive education and around 80 per cent of schools have reported the availability of ramps and handrails. However, the decline in enrolment at the secondary stage highlights the need for stronger identification mechanisms, sustained support and better retention strategies,” the workshop minutes stated.

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