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Home / India / Centre mandates one-year shelf life for imported drugs

Centre mandates one-year shelf life for imported drugs

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The Centre has barred the import of medicines with less than one year of shelf life remaining at the time of import, while prescribing a separate limit for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals.

Under the amended rules, biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals may be imported if at least 60 per cent of their labelled shelf life remains. The amendment to Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, stipulates that the licensing authority shall not permit the import of drugs with less than one year of residual shelf life on the date of import.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that imported medicines have adequate usable shelf life upon entering the country. The rules were finalised after the government considered objections and suggestions received on the draft notification issued on June 22. The draft was published in the gazette on June 25, inviting public feedback within 30 days.

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