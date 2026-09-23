Centre misusing agencies to stall welfare schemes: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to create fear among Punjab officials and obstruct the Bhagwant Mann government’s welfare and development agenda.

The party’s reaction came after the ED raided the GMADA headquarters and 27 other locations on Tuesday.

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AAP said targeting a key revenue-generating institution exposed the Centre’s “political vendetta”. They claimed that the move was aimed at disrupting the state’s welfare initiatives, including the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, which provides direct financial assistance to women.

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Accusing the BJP of employing a playbook similar to that seen ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP said the state’s progress and infrastructure projects in Mohali could not be held hostage to political pressure.