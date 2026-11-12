Centre mulls norms to fix accountability for hosting child sexual abuse content

The Centre is mulling standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to make social media platforms accountable for the harmful content, including Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), hosted by them.

Top officials said they were engaging with all digital platforms to this end and hoped to create mechanisms where the online segment became a “part of the solution”. Citing that regulatory frameworks for digital content were being developed by countries such as Sweden, France and Finland, sources said, “Even the most liberal societies are conscious of the harm social media can cause unless checked.”

The sources added that a stakeholder consultation was necessary before any such SOPs were brought.