Centre non-committal on fuel price cut amid West Asia crisis, says rates market-driven

The government remains non-committal on the question of fuel price reduction amid West Asia crisis maintaining that the market price of petrol and diesel is market-driven.

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"Prices of petrol and diesel in the country are market-determined and the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) take appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas SUresh Gopi said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha about whether the Government proposes to reduce fuel prices by rationalising taxes.

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On whether it has assessed the impact of high petrol and diesel prices on household budgets and inflation, the government said the impact of increase or decrease in prices of petrol and diesel on household inflation can be assessed through their weightage in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

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The weightage of Petrol and Diesel in the WPI index is 1.73 and 4.03% respectively, said Gopi.

The government also said that it makes fiscal interventions whenever necessary to calibrate the tax structure applicable for petroleum products.

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"Central Excise duty was reduced by the Central Government by a total of Rs 13/litre and Rs 16/litre on petrol and diesel respectively in two tranches in November 2021 and May 2022, which was fully passed on to consumers. In March, 2024, OMCs reduced the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. In April 2025, when excise duty on Petrol and Diesel was increased by Rs 2 per litre each it was not passed on to consumers," Suresh Gopi said.

He said since March 2026, due to the West Asia crisis, international crude oil prices have risen significantly.

To protect consumers from its impact, the government reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each in March, resulting in a substantial negative impact on its tax revenues.

The government also said that the total contribution of petroleum to central exchequer in 2025-26 is Rs 4.75 crore — up from Rs 4.24 crore in 2024-25.