DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Centre non-committal on fuel price cut amid West Asia crisis, says rates market-driven

Centre non-committal on fuel price cut amid West Asia crisis, says rates market-driven

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
Advertisement

The government remains non-committal on the question of fuel price reduction amid West Asia crisis maintaining that the market price of petrol and diesel is market-driven.

Advertisement

"Prices of petrol and diesel in the country are market-determined and the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) take appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas SUresh Gopi said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha about whether the Government proposes to reduce fuel prices by rationalising taxes.

Advertisement

On whether it has assessed the impact of high petrol and diesel prices on household budgets and inflation, the government said the impact of increase or decrease in prices of petrol and diesel on household inflation can be assessed through their weightage in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Advertisement

The weightage of Petrol and Diesel in the WPI index is 1.73 and 4.03% respectively, said Gopi.

The government also said that it makes fiscal interventions whenever necessary to calibrate the tax structure applicable for petroleum products.

Advertisement

"Central Excise duty was reduced by the Central Government by a total of Rs 13/litre and Rs 16/litre on petrol and diesel respectively in two tranches in November 2021 and May 2022, which was fully passed on to consumers. In March, 2024, OMCs reduced the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. In April 2025, when excise duty on Petrol and Diesel was increased by Rs 2 per litre each it was not passed on to consumers," Suresh Gopi said.

He said since March 2026, due to the West Asia crisis, international crude oil prices have risen significantly.

To protect consumers from its impact, the government reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each in March, resulting in a substantial negative impact on its tax revenues.

The government also said that the total contribution of petroleum to central exchequer in 2025-26 is Rs 4.75 crore — up from Rs 4.24 crore in 2024-25.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts