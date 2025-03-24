DT
PT
Home / India / Centre notifies 24% hike in salaries, pensions for MPs

Centre notifies 24% hike in salaries, pensions for MPs

A member of Parliament will now get Rs 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against Rs 1 lakh per month they received earlier
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
The Centre on Monday notified a 24 per cent hike in the salaries of members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023 on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years for former members.

A member of Parliament will now get Rs 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against Rs 1 lakh per month they received earlier.

The daily allowance, too, has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, the notification said.

The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 31,000 per month.

The additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month.

The increase in the salary has been notified in exercise of the powers granted under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act of 1961.

