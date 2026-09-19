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Home / India / Centre notifies appointment of seven judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Centre notifies appointment of seven judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Seven other judges appointed to High Courts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Jharkhand and Karnataka

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:04 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The Centre has also notified the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Image: iStock
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The Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of seven judicial officers serving in the National Capital as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

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While judicial officers Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges.

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However, the name of Gurvinder Pal Singh – who was among the eight Delhi judicial officers recommended for elevation to the Delhi High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month – did not figure in the notification issued by the Department of Justice shared by. Meghal on X.

The Centre has also notified the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

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It also notified the appointment of judicial officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand High Court and judicial officers Usharani, KS Bharath Kumar and Nerale V Bhavani as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

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