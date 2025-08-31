DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Centre notifies new norms for Green Credit, ties it to canopy density

Centre notifies new norms for Green Credit, ties it to canopy density

The Green Credit will be calculated based on the vegetation status, including the change in the canopy density and the number of surviving trees
article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:05 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

In a new norm, Centre has notified that only on completion of minimum five years of restoration activities in the degraded forest land, and after achieving a minimum canopy density of 40 per cent, the Union Environment Ministry will award Green Credit under the Green Credits Programme (GCP).

Advertisement

The Green Credit will be calculated based on the vegetation status, including the change in the canopy density and the number of surviving trees. Moreover, the credit generated for compensatory afforestation or tree plantation under the programme will be non-tradable and non-transferable except for the transfer between the holding company and its subsidiary companies, the new rules said.

The minimum canopy density of 40 per cent will have to be achieved in the degraded forest land parcel for issuance of Green Credit and one Green Credit shall be awarded for each new tree of the age more than five years. On receipt of the claim report, the Administrator, based on the evaluation and verification of the forest restoration activity through designated agencies, may generate and issue Green Credit to the applicant.

Advertisement

It takes a departure from an earlier methodology which specifies that each tree planted under the scheme would generate one credit, subject to a minimum density of 1,100 trees per hectare within two years of plantation.

The Green Credit generated can be exchanged only once to meet the requirement under the corporate social responsibility and to meet the compliance of the compensatory afforestation in cases related to diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes.

Advertisement

The GCP was launched in December 2023 at the United Nations Climate Conference. It is an innovative market-based mechanism designed to incentivise voluntary environmental actions across diverse sectors, by various stakeholders like individuals, communities, private sector industries and companies. The green credits issued by the government can then be traded on a domestic market platform to potential buyers looking to meet sustainability targets, or existing legal obligations.

Till now, 57,986 hectares of degraded forest land have been registered under GCP, according to government data.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts