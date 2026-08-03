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Home / India / Centre notifies September Census in snow-bound areas of Ladakh, J-K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Centre notifies September Census in snow-bound areas of Ladakh, J-K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Ahead of the house-to-house population enumeration, the Government has provided an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to August 31, 2026

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:37 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A revisional round will be conducted from October 1 to October 5, 2026, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. File
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The Central Government has notified the schedule for conducting the population Census in the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Enumeration will be carried out from September 1 to September 30, 2026.

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A revisional round will be conducted from October 1 to October 5, 2026, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

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The notification, issued under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, read with Rules 6A and 6D of the Census Rules, 1990, declares that the Census will be conducted in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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Ahead of the house-to-house population enumeration, the Government has provided an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to August 31, 2026. This facility will be available just before the field enumeration begins.

The notification also states that the reference date for the Census in these snow-bound non-synchronous areas will be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that details of the notified snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can be accessed through the official Census website.

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