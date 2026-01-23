DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Centre okays 10K-km rural roads for hill states

Centre okays 10K-km rural roads for hill states

3,270 isolated areas expected to gain access

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Centre on Thursday sanctioned more than 10,000 km of road projects to the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Sikkim, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Advertisement

Around 3,270 isolated habitations are expected to gain access to connectivity and critical services with the move. “The approval of more than 10,000 km of road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV is an important step towards improving road connectivity in rural areas,” Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Chouhan posted in Hindi on X.

Advertisement

“Under the PMGSY-IV, a total of 25,000 unconnected habitations of population in the North East and hill states and union territories and special category areas, as per Census 201, are to be provided connectivity,” a statement by the government said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts