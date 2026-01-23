Centre okays 10K-km rural roads for hill states

The Centre on Thursday sanctioned more than 10,000 km of road projects to the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Sikkim, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Advertisement

Around 3,270 isolated habitations are expected to gain access to connectivity and critical services with the move. “The approval of more than 10,000 km of road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV is an important step towards improving road connectivity in rural areas,” Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Chouhan posted in Hindi on X.

Advertisement

“Under the PMGSY-IV, a total of 25,000 unconnected habitations of population in the North East and hill states and union territories and special category areas, as per Census 201, are to be provided connectivity,” a statement by the government said.