Centre panel defers forest land diversion for Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau complex in Sikkim, seeks alternatives

Centre’s Forest Advisory Committee has deferred a proposal to divert 0.20 hectares of forest land in Sikkim’s Soreng district for the construction of an office-cum-residential complex for the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), seeking justification for selecting the forest site and details of the road connecting it.

The committee, which considered the proposal at its meeting, asked the Sikkim Government to explore the possibility of shifting the project to suitable non-forest land elsewhere in Soreng district. It also sought documents establishing the legal status of the existing metalled road adjacent to the proposed site, including details of any prior forest clearance granted for it.

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The proposed site is located at an approximate distance of 20.51 km from the Indo–Nepal Border. The proximity of the site to the international border, coupled with its location as a peripheral district adjoining West Bengal, Nepal, and Sikkim, makes the region sensitive from a security standpoint. According to the minutes of the meeting of the committee, ‘the area is reportedly susceptible to cross-border smuggling of anti-national elements and drug trafficking activities along with broader geopolitical sensitivities in the region’.

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The Home Ministry in a letter dated March 5, had requested the Sikkim Government to allot land for SIB office-cum-residential complexes at several locations, including Soreng, Rangpo, Pakyong, Geyzing and Tamzey Axis. However, the committee noted that the ministry had not specified the exact location for the proposed construction in Soreng.

The state government maintained that the proposed site was suitable because of its topography, accessibility and operational requirements. It also said alternative non-forest land had been examined but no feasible option meeting the project's technical and operational needs had been identified.

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The proposal, however, raises questions under the forest conservation framework, which generally does not permit forest land to be used for non-site-specific activities such as offices and residential buildings.

The ministry’s regional office in Bhubaneswar had recommended the proposal, citing its national security significance and subject to standard conditions and compensatory afforestation. The Advisory Committee, however, decided that the additional information on site selection and road connectivity was necessary before the proposal could be considered further.