Centre passes interim order for smooth transition of VB-GRAM-G implementation from July 1

The Centre has issued an order to ensure a smooth transition to the new rural employment law of VB-GRAM-G from July 1.

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The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-GRAM G) replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

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The Ministry of Rural Development issued the order under Section 36 of the new Act to address practical issues that may arise before states notify their own implementation schemes under Section 3. The Act requires every state government to notify its scheme within six months of its commencement.

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Under the interim arrangement, state governments will be allowed to continue implementing the existing MGNREGA scheme, with such modifications as may be necessary to ensure that its provisions are consistent with those of the new legislation.

"The arrangement will remain in force in each state until it notifies its scheme under the new Act or for a maximum period of six months from July 1, whichever is earlier," the order said.

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The order also provides legal continuity to all actions taken under the repealed MGNREGA.

"Notifications issued, schemes sanctioned, employment generated, muster rolls prepared, accrued wage liabilities and other proceedings undertaken under the earlier law, will be deemed to have been carried out under the corresponding provisions of the new Act, provided they are not inconsistent with its provisions," the order stated.

The Ministry said the interim framework has been put in place to ensure the seamless provision of employment to rural workers during the transition from the old law to the new one.

It noted that the absence of notified state schemes immediately after the commencement of the Act could otherwise create administrative difficulties in implementing the new legal framework.

The order further stipulates that the provisions relating to guaranteed wage employment under the new Act will apply from the date of its commencement, ensuring that every eligible rural household receives not less than 125 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

It also provides that Centre-State fund sharing will be governed by Section 22 of the new Act, while all ongoing works as well as those taken up during the transition period must conform to Schedule I of the legislation.