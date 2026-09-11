Centre proposes Article 371(K) for Ladakh, but draft remains elusive

The Centre has proposed introducing a new constitutional provision, Article 371(K), for the Union Territory of Ladakh as part of ongoing negotiations with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The proposal is aimed at providing constitutional safeguards to Ladakh, which has been seeking greater protection for its land, culture, employment opportunities and environment since it became a separate Union Territory in 2019.

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The proposed provision could provide for an elected Union Territory-level body with legislative powers in specified areas. However, the extent of those powers and the precise nature of the safeguards are yet to be worked out.

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Representatives of the LAB and KDA said on September 10 that the Union Home Ministry did not provide them with any draft during their meeting on September 9.

The assurance of special constitutional protection under Article 371(K) was given verbally at the September 9 meeting. A similar assurance had also been given during an earlier meeting on May 22.

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The Ladakh representatives, however, have sought a written draft setting out the proposed safeguards and powers.

Article 371 contains a range of special provisions tailored to the circumstances of individual states. These provisions do not follow a single model of autonomy, and their scope depends on the specific wording adopted by Parliament.

For instance, Article 371A provides special protection to Nagaland in matters relating to Naga religious and social practices, customary law and procedure, the administration of civil and criminal justice involving customary law, and the ownership and transfer of land and its resources. Certain parliamentary laws on these matters do not apply unless the Nagaland Legislative Assembly decides otherwise.

Similarly, Article 371G provides special protection to Mizoram in areas including Mizo religious and social practices, customary law and procedure, customary justice, and ownership and transfer of land.

The proposed Article 371(K), therefore, would have to be assessed on the basis of its final wording. The provision, by itself, would not automatically confer statehood or establish a full-fledged autonomous government.

The demand of the LAB and KDA has so far centred on extending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh. The Sixth Schedule provides for autonomous district and regional councils in specified tribal areas, with constitutionally defined administrative, legislative and financial powers.

These councils can exercise powers over specified aspects of local administration, while the constitutional framework also provides for matters such as land revenue and taxation.

The proposed Article 371(K) and the Sixth Schedule would consequently represent different constitutional mechanisms. While the Sixth Schedule is built around constitutionally empowered autonomous councils, an Article 371 provision can be specifically framed to provide safeguards suited to the circumstances of a particular state or territory.

For Ladakh, the key issue now is what form the proposed Article 371(K) will ultimately take and how far it will address the demands being raised by its representatives.

For the LAB and KDA, the next step is clear: they want the Centre’s verbal assurances translated into a formal proposal that can be examined and discussed.