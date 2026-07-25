Centre proposes tougher law against exam malpractices: Rs 10 crore fine, two-month probe deadline

To check unfair practices in examinations, the Centre has proposed stringent measures including tough penalties, a mandatory two-month deadline for investigations, designation of Special Fast Track Courts, and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for organised crime networks.

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The draft Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, approved by the Cabinet on Friday, also increases punishment for organised use of unfair means in public examinations. Imprisonment has been raised from at least five years to at least seven years, and the fine from at least Rs 1 crore to at least Rs 10 crore. The Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament next week.

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In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the Bill states that its objective is to bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examinations system and to inspire public confidence. “In recent years, there have been incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system,” it says.

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The Bill proposes to empower all state governments to designate any Court of Session as a Special Fast Track Court to try offences under the Act. It also empowers the Central Government to constitute a Special Task Force for investigation of any offence, if necessary. The Bill further seeks to ensure that investigations for offences under the Act are completed within a period of two months.

Amid nationwide protests over paper leaks in competitive examinations and student-led demonstrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 announced that the Union Cabinet would ensure stringent punishment in cases of examination paper leaks.

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The Bill will also empower all state governments and Union territory administrations to appoint one or more Special Public Prosecutors for conduct of cases under the Act.

The Delhi High Court on July 23 designated a special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases relating to question paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has designated four Special Fast-Track Courts across the state for speedy trial of such offences.

“For the purpose of providing speedy trial on a day-to-day basis, every State Government and Union Territory administration shall, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court, by notification, designate a Court of Session as a Special Fast Track Court to try offences under this Act,” the Bill states.

The Act will cover all examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET.