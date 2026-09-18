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Home / India / Centre pushes deep-sea fishing with focus on technology, finance, skills

Centre pushes deep-sea fishing with focus on technology, finance, skills

Union Fisheries Minister says Access Passes for fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone and Letters of Authorisation for high-seas fishing are aimed at helping fishers tap high-value marine resources

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. File Photo
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The Centre on Thursday called for greater participation of fishers in deep-sea fishing, with a national workshop in Gandhinagar focusing on access to technology, affordable finance, skill development, cold-chain infrastructure and export-oriented market linkages.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Access Passes for fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Letters of Authorisation for high-seas fishing were aimed at helping fishers tap high-value marine resources such as tuna and other oceanic species.

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“The objective of issuing Access Passes for fishing in the EEZ and Letters of Authorisation for High Seas Fishing is to enable fishers to tap the vast untapped potential of high-value resources such as tuna and other oceanic species, increase exports and enhance incomes,” Singh said.

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He urged fishers to move beyond traditional fishing grounds and adopt modern fishing practices supported by onboard processing, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition, branding and export-oriented market linkages.

Singh said fish production had increased to a record 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while seafood exports had more than doubled. Despite global trade barriers and increased tariffs in key markets, India’s seafood exports rose by Rs 11,400 crore to a record Rs 73,890 crore, he said.

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The Minister also said the fee for obtaining a Letter of Authorisation for high-seas fishing had been reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5,000 for cooperative societies.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state, with the country’s longest coastline, was well placed to benefit from the deep-sea fishing initiative. He urged fishers to avail themselves of government support in skill development, cold-chain infrastructure and cooperative-led initiatives.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said the sector’s deep-sea potential could be realised only through the participation of fishers, cooperatives, fisheries farmer producer organisations, self-help groups and women stakeholders.

He identified training and capacity building, improved access to finance, and the strengthening of cooperative institutions as three key priorities for promoting deep-sea fishing.

During an interaction at the workshop, fishers holding Access Passes and Letters of Authorisation said access to deeper fishing grounds had enabled them to explore tuna and other high-value oceanic resources. They sought greater support for quality handling and value addition, cold storage at fishing harbours, modernisation of deep-sea vessels, communication systems and financial assistance.

The workshop included five technical sessions on sustainable utilisation of oceanic resources, vessel modernisation, advanced fishing technologies, specialised training, financing, processing, value addition, traceability and export compliance.

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