Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday dismissed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the Centre was removing 55 lakh names from the state's ration rolls, calling the claim “false and misleading.”

Advertisement

In a video message shared on X, Joshi clarified that the mandatory eKYC process for ration beneficiaries was not initiated by the Central Government but was directed by the Supreme Court.

“The Centre has only issued circulars to all states for compliance,” Joshi said, adding that “Punjab was given three extensions to complete the exercise, yet it failed to act on time.”

Advertisement

Joshi said Punjab has 1.41 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the Centre “has not removed even a single beneficiary” from this approved list.

He noted that while April 30 was the final deadline, only 90 per cent of eKYC had been completed in Punjab by that date.

Advertisement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji tweeted that the Centre is removing 55 lakh names from ration. This is completely wrong. It’s hard to understand why Bhagwant Mann ji is spreading such false claims. pic.twitter.com/8Cd3G1eeRO — Office of Pralhad Joshi (@PralhadJoshiOfc) August 25, 2025

“It is the state government's responsibility to identify eligible beneficiaries on the basis of their own inclusion and exclusion criteria,” he added.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of negligence and corruption, Joshi alleged that many eligible families in Punjab still lack ration cards, while foodgrains meant for the poor are being illegally diverted.

“The Punjab government can clean up the system and bring genuine beneficiaries under the scheme, but it refuses to act. Instead, ration is sold in black, while the poor are left out. This illegal trade continues because it sustains the corruption of Bhagwant Mann and his party,” he charged.