Centre rejects regulating airfares, says only 78 routes under fare monitoring

The Centre on Thursday reiterated that it will not regulate domestic airfares despite concerns over rising ticket prices, saying airlines remain free to fix fares based on commercial considerations, with the government limiting its oversight to monitoring tariffs on 78 selected routes.

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Replying to a question by Lok Sabha MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol did not provide any assessment of the increase in domestic airfares since 2022 or the impact of airline consolidation following the closure of Jet Airways and Go First on competition and passenger fares.

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Instead, the government said India's domestic aviation sector has remained fully deregulated since the repeal of the Air Corporations Act in 1994, allowing airlines to determine capacity, routes and ticket prices subject to regulatory requirements.

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The Minister said airfares are not regulated by the government and airlines are required to determine tariffs after taking into account operating costs, service characteristics and reasonable profit in accordance with Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

While maintaining that market forces determine ticket prices, the government said it retains an oversight role and intervenes only in exceptional circumstances by redistributing capacity or imposing temporary fare caps.

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It cited the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maha Kumbh, the Pahalgam incident and IndiGo flight disruptions as instances where temporary fare controls or other interventions were undertaken.

The government said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced a dedicated "Air Fare" grievance module on the AirSewa platform to enable passengers to report complaints relating to excessive airfares charged by domestic airlines.

It also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up a Tariff Monitoring Unit (TMU), which monitors fares on 78 selected routes every month through airline websites to ensure carriers do not charge fares outside the tariff bands declared by them.

The Centre said it remains committed to promoting a competitive and resilient aviation sector, while the Competition Commission of India (CCI) continues to monitor anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominant position in the market. However, it did not indicate any proposal to introduce a broader airfare monitoring mechanism or regulate ticket prices on high-demand routes.