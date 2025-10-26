DT
Home / India / Centre reviews preparedness for cyclone over Bay of Bengal

Centre reviews preparedness for cyclone over Bay of Bengal

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:04 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Saturday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness for the impending cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the committee on the current status of the depression, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 and affect several states along India’s eastern and southern coasts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, have been placed on standby for immediate deployment.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal until October 29. Central ministries attending the meeting informed the committee that necessary advisories had been issued and precautionary measures put in place to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

