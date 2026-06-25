Centre revises passport rules; children below 9 years, elders to get 10 per cent fee concession from July 1

Indians applying for passports will pay under a new revised fee structure, which will be applicable from July 1, 2026.

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The change kicks in after the Ministry of External Affairs today notified amendments to the existing passport rules.

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WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES

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The Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, replace the existing Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980, with a comprehensively updated schedule of fees covering all categories of applicants, travel documents, and miscellaneous passport services.

The change has been made under powers conferred by Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967.

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CONCESSIONS FOR SMALL CHILDREN, ELDERLY

Under the new rules, a 10% per cent fee concession on fresh applications will be offered to two categories of people—children up to the age of eight years and senior citizens above the age of 60 years. The concession applies to fresh applications only and not to reissues, and covers applications made within India.

For families obtaining a first passport for a young child, and for elderly citizens applying for the first time, the discount provides meaningful relief on what is otherwise a significant one-time expense.

WHAT WILL AN INDIAN APPLICANT PAY FROM JULY 1

For adults aged 18 years and above and minors between 15 and 18 years applying under the adult category, a fresh 36-page passport or reissue will cost Rs 2,500 under the normal category and Rs 5,000 under the Tatkal category within India. For overseas applicants, the corresponding fees are USD 125 and USD 250, respectively.

Those opting for a 60-page passport will pay Rs 3,500 under the normal category and Rs 6,000 under Tatkal within India, with overseas fees of USD 175 and USD 300, respectively.

For applicants seeking replacement of a lost or damaged 36-page passport, the fee is Rs 5,000 under normal and Rs. 7,500 under Tatkaal within India, with overseas fees of USD 250 and USD 375. For a lost or damaged 60-page passport, the replacement fee is Rs 6,000 under normal and Rs 8,500 under Tatkal within India, with USD 300 and USD 425 for overseas applicants.

FEE FOR MINOR APPLICANTS

Minor applicants below 18 years of age seeking a fresh 36-page passport or reissue will pay Rs 1,750 under the normal category and Rs 4,250 under Tatkal within India, with overseas fees of USD 90 and USD 215, respectively.

For replacement of a lost or damaged 36-page minor passport, the fee is Rs 4,250 under normal and Rs 6,750 under Tatkaal within India, with USD 215 and USD 340 for overseas applicants.

TRAVEL DOCUMENTS/OTHER SERVICES

Special travel documents, an Emergency Certificate — available only to applicants abroad — carries a fee of USD 15 with no Tatkal facility. A Certificate of Identity is priced at Rs 1,000 within India and USD 50 abroad, again with no Tatkal option.

For miscellaneous passport-related services — including police clearance certificates, surrender certificates, global entry programme verification, and other miscellaneous certificates — the fee has been fixed at Rs 750 within India and USD 40 abroad, with no Tatkal category applicable.

VALIDITY NORMS

The notification reiterates that passports issued to adult applicants carry a maximum validity of 10 years, while passports issued to minor applicants are valid for five years or until the holder attains the age of 18 years, whichever is earlier.

BACKGROUND

The Passports Rules, 1980, originally notified on December 11, 1980, have been periodically revised to keep pace with administrative and economic requirements. The rules were last amended on February 24, 2025. The current amendment, which takes effect from July 1, 2026, represents the latest revision to the fee framework governing India’s passport and travel document services, administered through the network of Passport Seva Kendras across the country.

APPLICABILITY

All revised fees come into force from July 1, 2026.