DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Centre revises penalties for specified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations

Centre revises penalties for specified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations

Undue administrative spending under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to be penalised

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The orders come under Section 41 of the FCRA, and amend the compounding schedule notified by the MHA in July 2022 and subsequently modified in February 2023. File Photo
Advertisement

The Central government has revised the compounding penalties for several offences under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Advertisement

The orders come under Section 41 of the FCRA, and amend the compounding schedule notified by the MHA in July 2022 and subsequently modified in February 2023. The changes relate to offences involving the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions and prescribe revised penalties for settling specified violations through compounding proceedings.

Advertisement

Under the revised provisions, organisations that spend foreign contributions on administrative expenses beyond the permissible limit of 20 per cent will be required to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or five per cent of the amount spent beyond the limit, whichever is higher.

Advertisement

Violations involving the utilisation of foreign contributions in speculative activities will attract a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or 30 per cent of the amount invested in such activities, whichever is higher. In addition, all returns earned from such investments will be recoverable.

The notification also prescribes a penalty of Rs 1 lakh or 30 per cent of the amount involved, whichever is higher, for the utilisation of foreign contributions for purposes other than those for which the funds were received.

Advertisement

The Centre has also revised the compounding amount for offences involving the acceptance or utilisation of foreign contributions in contravention of Section 11 of the Act. In such cases, the penalty will be Rs 1 lakh or 30 per cent of the foreign contribution received or utilised, whichever is higher.

Where foreign contributions are utilised for a purpose, state or Union Territory for which registration or approval has not been granted under the FCRA framework, the penalty will be 1 lakh or 30 per cent of the amount so utilised, whichever is higher.

The notification clarifies that the revised provisions will not apply to cases that were disposed of before its publication and that such cases will not be reopened.

According to the MHA, the amendments will take effect from the date of publication of the notification in the Gazette of India.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts