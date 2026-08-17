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Home / India / Centre sanctions over Rs 84 crore for tourism push in Himachal's Chintpurni, Kaza, Rakcham

Centre sanctions over Rs 84 crore for tourism push in Himachal's Chintpurni, Kaza, Rakcham

Rs 68.34 crore set aside for Himalayan Circuit covering Shimla, Manali, Kangra, Dharamsala, Chamba

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Devotees at the Chintpurni Devi Temple in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. File photo
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The Centre has sanctioned more than Rs 84 crore for tourism development in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Kaza, Rakcham and Chintpurni areas.

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While Rs 56.26 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Maa Chintpurni Devi Temple in Una, Rs 24.82 crore has been given for the expansion of tourism infrastructure in Kaza and Rakcham.

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Rakchham, located remotely in Sangla Valley of Kinnaur, has geostrategic importance. It is close to the Indo-Tibet Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pulam Sumda.

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Kaza is also of strategic importance, being the largest administrative centre in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Spiti Valley.

Besides the above, the Centre has set aside Rs 68.34 crore for the development of the Himalayan Circuit, including Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamsala, Bir, Palampur and Chamba.

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The development and promotion of tourist destinations and tourism products is primarily undertaken by the concerned state governments/UT administrations.

However, the Ministry of Tourism, through its central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan (SD)’, ‘Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0)’, ‘Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD)’—a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan—and ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’, complements the efforts of state governments/UT administrations, including Himachal Pradesh, in their tourism infrastructure development by extending financial assistance.

This financial assistance is extended, subject to availability of funds, adherence to scheme guidelines and other instructions issued from time to time, and submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by the concerned state governments/UT administrations.

The financial aid details were shared by the government in the just-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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