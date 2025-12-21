Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a report on the death of elephants in a collision between a train and a herd of tuskers in Assam's Hojai district a day ago.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, Yadav also asserted that "no relaxation has been granted" with regard to the protection of the Aravalli region.

"In the total area of 1.44 lakh square kilometres of the Aravalli, mining eligibility can only be in 0.19 per cent of the area. The rest of the entire Aravalli is preserved and protected," Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister, said.

The minister said the Centre would implement the Supreme Court guidelines with immediate effect.

The Supreme Court, on November 20, 2025, accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

Speaking on the death of elephants on railway tracks, Yadav said all states have been asked to monitor elephant movement along the railway lines.

"The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks. A report on elephant deaths in Assam has been sought," the minister said.

He said coordination between train drivers and forest officials is essential.

Seven elephants were killed after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early on Saturday. Five coaches and the train's engine also derailed. One elephant calf succumbed to its injuries on Sunday.

"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said.

"A team was formed with the DRM Railways, DFO and local people as stakeholders in the area concerned in Assam and in every such locality where elephant habitat and train lines exist," Yadav said.

He said there are 1,100 elephant accident zones or hotspots in the country, where such preventive measures were being taken.

The minister said Rs 112 crore has been allotted for the Sundarbans for the Tiger project in West Bengal and Rs 344 crore for elephants in the last five years.

"But these funds remained mostly unutilised," he alleged.

While the Sunderbans attracts 9.5 lakh tourists annually, the Ranthambore tiger reserve witnesses Rs 18-19 lakh.

"Such a beautiful zone of 2,500 sq km area with rich biodiversity, over 250 bird species, apart from big cats, deer and crocodile, hasn't been projected properly. There must be a balance between ecological concerns and development. This should be looked into by the state," he said.