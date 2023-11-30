Centre sets ball rolling for auction of critical minerals

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 29

The Centre today set the ball rolling for bidding of critical and strategic mineral-bearing mines worth Rs 45,000 crore. Of the 20 mineral blocks, 16 have been put up for grant of composite licence and four for grant of mining lease. The auction process will close on February 20, 2024.

Of the 20 minerals put on sale, two are lithium blocks (in Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh).

“Minerals worth Rs 45,000 crore are being auctioned in this round. Lithium-bearing blocks being bid out are in Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh,” Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said. The revenue from the mining proceeds will be accrued to the state governments where the mines are located.

The bidder would be selected based on the highest percentage of royalty rates quoted by them. The sale of tender documents would begin on Wednesday itself, said Joshi, encouraging prospective bidders to apply.

Critical mineral blocks will be auctioned across Bihar, Jharkhand, J&K, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, TN and UP.

There is demand for critical minerals, which is met by imports. These are used in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence and agriculture.