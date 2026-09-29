Centre sets food production target at 178 MT for rabi season amid El Nino concerns

The Centre has set a 177.72 million-tonne foodgrain production target for the rabi season 2026-27, while assuring farmers of adequate fertiliser, seeds and financial support amid concerns over deficient rainfall and the possible impact of El Niño.

“The overall foodgrain production target for 2026-27 has been fixed at 373.93 million tonnes, compared with the 376.56 million tonnes produced against a target of 362.60 million tonnes in 2025-26,” Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a press conference following the National Agriculture Conference–Rabi Campaign 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday.

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He said the country currently has more than 16.3 million tonnes of fertiliser stocks, compared with 12.2 million tonnes at the beginning of the rabi season last year. The states have projected a combined requirement of around 38 million tonnes of fertilisers, including urea, DAP and NPK, for the 2026-27 rabi season, he added.

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Addressing concerns over the international surge in fertiliser prices, Chouhan said the Centre would ensure that global price fluctuations did not impose an additional financial burden on Indian farmers.

The minister also announced a nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ (Save the Farm Campaign) from October 22 to November 30. Under the campaign, scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras, state agriculture departments and other officials will visit villages and farms to promote balanced fertiliser use, appropriate crop selection based on soil moisture and water availability, and wider access to Kisan Credit Cards.

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According to Chouhan, a pilot project on balanced fertiliser use in selected districts during the kharif season reduced fertiliser consumption by 27 per cent and resulted in savings of more than Rs 1,400 crore. The government now plans to expand the approach nationwide.

On crop damage due to inclement weather, he said preliminary reports indicated damage to around 6.11 lakh hectares in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat due to heavy rainfall, floods or drought.

In another key decision, the Union minister said NAFED and NCCF would directly procure pulses and oilseeds from farmers if market prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Asked about stubble burning and air pollution in Delhi-NCR, he said farmers should not be singled out for pollution. He cited government figures claiming that the contribution of stubble burning to pollution had declined from around 7 per cent in 2019-20 to about 2.5 per cent currently, and called for solutions based on dialogue, assistance and access to farm machinery rather than punitive action.