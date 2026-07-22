Centre, states are equal partners in strengthening education, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the Centre and the states are equal partners in strengthening school education.

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Chairing a two-day Conclave of State and UT Education Ministers to review centrally sponsored schemes of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Pradhan urged the states to promote the mother tongue of the child and multilingualism to strengthen foundational learning and improve learning outcomes.

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He highlighted the progress made in school education through initiatives such as Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, NIPUN Bharat, PM POSHAN and ULLAS, and called upon the states to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, empower teachers, leverage technology and AI.

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He emphasised that the Conclave provides a valuable platform for the Centre and the States and UTs to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and accelerate the effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Pradhan said the deliberations would further reinforce the collective commitment towards building a future-ready, inclusive and high-quality school education system and contribute to the upcoming PRAGATI review chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said sessions at the conclave focused on strengthening the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes and improving educational outcomes. Education Ministers of states and UTs reaffirmed the importance of Centre–State collaboration, knowledge sharing and the shared commitment to ensuring equitable, inclusive and quality education for every learner.