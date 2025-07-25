DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Centre steps up river-linking push, Rs 924 crore released to Bihar for flood projects

Centre steps up river-linking push, Rs 924 crore released to Bihar for flood projects

The Centre said the inter-basin water transfer model is aimed at using surplus floodwaters from major rivers to replenish drier regions
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:57 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. istock
Advertisement

The Centre has released Rs 924.40 crore to Bihar under its flood management programme, even as it pushes ahead with the interlinking of rivers to address both floods and water scarcity across regions.

Advertisement

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said 30 links had been identified under the National Perspective Plan, 14 under the Himalayan and 16 under the Peninsular component. Of these, 11 detailed project reports have been prepared by the National Water Development Agency.

The Centre said the inter-basin water transfer model is aimed at using surplus floodwaters from major rivers to replenish drier regions. The Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa project is the first to reach the implementation stage. Its main dam package has been awarded and the consultant appointed.

Advertisement

Bihar, among the worst-hit states during the monsoon, has emerged as the biggest beneficiary under the Centre’s flood management push. Forty-eight projects worth Rs 1,866.50 crore have been approved across states, of which Bihar has received the largest share.

The funding comes under the restructured Flood Management Programme, now part of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), which is operational until 2026, the minister added in the reply.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts