Centre suggests cashless arrears to HP in BBMB dispute; SC pulls up Punjab

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According to sources, the BBMB is paying 7.19 per cent share of Himachal Pradesh's electricity from Bhakra Beas projects after November 1, 2011, while Punjab and Haryana have not paid the outstanding dues of BBMB projects for the previous period, which is 13,066 million units.

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Under the proposal, since no consensus was reached among the parties on the rate of electricity to be applied, the Centre has suggested payout to Himachal by Punjab and Haryana in energy terms. It was also decided that Himachal will not pay the dues of Rs 420 crore to Punjab and Haryana and the amount will be adjusted from 13,066 million units of electricity.

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The Centre has proposed that the payout to Himachal by Punjab and Haryana will not be in monetary terms but on an energy scale for over 12,000 million units out of 13,066 million units of electricity arrears. Besides, the hill state from where the Beas flows does not have to pay over Rs 400 crore towards capital cost to Punjab and Haryana.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recorded that the Himachal and Haryana Governments had in principle agreed to the Centre's proposal but the Punjab Government had objections to it.

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The Bench pulled up Punjab for not agreeing to the proposal, saying it had the habit of not following the decree of the court.

Asking it to make its stand clear on the proposal, the top court gave the Punjab Government two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on August 12.

On behalf of the Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani said the government had suggested a total cashless settlement because if the parties went by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, there would be no settlement. “Something has to be done," he said, adding that the parties had spent long durations to arrive at a formula, and efforts were being made to find an amicable settlement.

Senior advocate Nidesh Gupta, representing the Punjab Government, said they had a problem with the rate at which arrears were to be paid. He said the rate of Rs 2.5 per unit of electricity was very high and it should be a reasonable rate, otherwise, the state would incur a loss of around Rs 2,000 crore.

The Bench told Gupta if Punjab did not agree to an amicable settlement, then the court would examine the issue on merit and pass orders. "Himachal does not have that many sources for revenue generation like Punjab and Haryana. These facts need consideration. River flows from the state and dams are situated there," it said. There was a decree of the court and that has to be followed, it told Punjab.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Advocate General Anup Ratan and Additional Advocate General Vaibhav Srivastava, appearing for Himachal, said the state was entitled to the arrears on the terms decided by the apex court in 2011.

"For 15 years, they have not paid the arrears from 1966 onwards as decided by this court. They (Punjab) got a loan from the Centre but did not pay it back. For 15 years, nothing has happened. We were all part of Punjab once," Sibal submitted.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the Haryana Government, said they agreed in principle to the proposal but they wanted to be part of the negotiations between the parties. The sources said that after nearly 60 years, the dispute on Himachal's share in Bhakra Beas projects was finally seeing a glimmer of hope for settlement.

After failing to settle an inter-state dispute about allocation of assets for decades following the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Himachal had moved the apex court in 1996 through an original suit, pleading that as a successor state, it was entitled to 7.19 per cent share in the BBMB projects.

After the Centre failed to settle the dispute between the states out of court, the top court on September 27, 2011, passed a decree. According to the Supreme Court decision, the share of Himachal was fixed at 7.19 per cent, while that of Punjab and Haryana at 51.80 per cent and 37.51 per cent, respectively.

Rajasthan's share largely remained unaffected, while the share of Chandigarh was fixed at 3.50 per cent.

According to the 2011 decision, Himachal was to get a share in the Bhakra project from November 1966, the Dehar project from November 1977 and the Pong Dam project from January 1978.

On July 13, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that nearly 15 years ago, the Supreme Court had clearly recognised the state's entitlement at 7.19 per cent share in BBMB projects and the benefits arising from them.

He said that despite this, Himachal had been deprived of its share of 13,066 million units of electricity and the associated financial benefits for more than a decade.

Sukhu said that the state government was taking all necessary legal and administrative steps to recover approximately Rs 4,200 crore pending dues from the BBMB. (With PTI inputs)