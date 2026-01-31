DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / India / Centre tightens norms for IPS officers for posting at IG level

Centre tightens norms for IPS officers for posting at IG level

The new eligibility condition is applicable to IPS officers of the 2011 batch onwards

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:30 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The Centre has modified the guidelines for empanelment of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for Inspector General (IG) and equivalent posts at the Centre, introducing a new eligibility condition applicable for IPS officers from the 2011 batch onwards.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated January 28, a minimum of two years of Central deputation at the level of SP/DIG or equivalent will be mandatory for empanelment to IG-level posts at the Centre.

The revised condition will apply prospectively to officers of the 2011 batch onwards, who are currently serving at DIG or equivalent levels in their cadres and are expected to be considered for IG empanelment in the coming years.

The decision will help fill up vacancies in Central Police Organisations (CPOs), where several posts at the level of SP and DIG are lying vacant.

