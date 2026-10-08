Centre to cap trade margins at 30% for non-scheduled cancer drugs

The Centre will cap trade margins at 30% of the MRP for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, with the objective of enhancing affordability and reducing the financial burden on patients.

The intervention will cover all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, whether branded or generic, domestically produced or imported, and patented or non-patented.

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“In order to ensure the continued availability of these essential life-saving drugs, manufacturers of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs would be required to maintain their present production levels. Further, manufacturers’ selling prices or revenue will not be affected, as only the trade margin is being capped,” sources said.

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“The proposed TMR is expected to result in significant reductions of up to 70% in the MRP. The intervention is expected to result in annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients undergoing cancer treatment. It would also address the issue of profiteering at the expense of patients and correct distortions in the market, thereby ensuring fair prices for consumers,” sources said.

Official estimates suggest that approximately 60 people per one lakh population are affected by cancer. Cancer treatment is associated with a high financial burden and significant out-of-pocket expenditure, accounting for around 75% of total expenditure.

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Market data indicates that the anti-cancer medicines market comprises approximately 225 drugs and 500 formulations, with an annual turnover of around Rs 12,500 crore. Scheduled cancer medicines account for approximately Rs 2,250 crore.

An analysis of market data by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) reveals that the average trade mark-up on non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs is approximately 170%, with mark-ups reaching up to 700% in certain cases. Significant price differences are also observed between prices charged by retail, hospital and online pharmacies.

Sources said serious concerns have also been raised by various state authorities, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, as well as by patients, civil society organisations and through public platforms, regarding excessive drug pricing. These concerns particularly highlight the wide disparity between procurement prices and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) charged to consumers.

In February 2019, the NPPA capped trade margins on 42 select non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs on a pilot basis. The move resulted in substantial price reductions of up to 91% of the MRP, with annual savings of Rs 984 crore reported across 526 brands.