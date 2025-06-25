Centre to procure lentils at MSP in MP, UP: Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre would procure summer lentils moong and urad in Madhya Pradesh and urad in Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Advertisement

He discussed procurement logistics with the respective state agriculture ministers and issued necessary instructions to central agencies.

Earlier, the MP Government had sent a proposal for the procurement of moong and urad under the price support mechanism, i.e. MSP.

Advertisement

“This move will place a significant financial burden on the Centre but farmers’ benefit far outweighs the cost,” the minister said.

He said direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers.