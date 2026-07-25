While both the Opposition and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, government sources have ruled out any such possibility, indicating that issues affecting the examination system — particularly those related to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET and other entrance tests — would be addressed within a month.

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“Resigning will not solve the problem; it is an easy way out. Government functionaries have to confront problems and resolve them. Several complaints have been received regarding the NTA, and these will be addressed within a month,” sources said.

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The indication that Pradhan’s resignation is unlikely comes at a time when CJP spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh earlier on Friday and reiterated that their demand for the minister’s resignation was non-negotiable.

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The CJP also sought the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesting students and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

While the Union Ministers reportedly agreed “in principle” to the demands relating to compensation and the withdrawal of FIRs, they did not make any commitment on the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

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The CJP representatives have been invited for another round of talks on Saturday.