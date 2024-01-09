Centre upgrades rank of ED acting chief Rahul Navin to additional secretary level

New Delhi, January 9
The Centre has upgraded the rank of Rahul Navin, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) acting chief, to the additional secretary level, according to an official order.
Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, has been working as in-charge director of the probe agency following the completion of Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure on September 15 last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the in-situ upgradation of Navin as special director of the ED in the rank and pay of additional secretary, said the order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry.
The ACC has approved the upgradation of posts held by 11 officers, including Navin, to the level of additional secretary to the government of India.
Accordingly, Shubha Thakur would be additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sanjukta Mudgal in the Culture Ministry, Anant Swarup in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Navaljit Kapoor in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Manoj Pandey would now be additional secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Anurag Bajpai in the Department of Defence Production, Alok Pande in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and Sunil Kumar in the Department of Science and Technology, the order said.
Hanif Qureshi has been appointed as additional secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Anandrao Vishnu Patil in the Department of School Education and Literacy.
