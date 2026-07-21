Centre withholds airport-wise cargo expansion details in Parliament reply

The Centre has refrained from identifying the airports and cargo terminals slated for expansion or modernisation, saying infrastructure development is a continuous process driven by traffic demand and commercial viability, even as it highlighted policy initiatives to strengthen India's air cargo ecosystem.

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Replying to a starred question by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the government is strengthening air cargo infrastructure through the National Logistics Policy and alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

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However, despite being asked to provide airport-wise details of cargo terminal expansion and their current status, the government did not identify any specific airports or projects.

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The Minister said expansion and modernisation of airport infrastructure, including cargo handling facilities and air traffic management systems, is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators based on traffic demand, operational requirements, airline demand and commercial feasibility.

The government added that air cargo warehousing capacity is being enhanced through new facilities as well as the modernisation and upgradation of existing cargo terminals.

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On the Krishi UDAN Scheme, the Centre said Indian freighters and passenger-to-cargo aircraft continue to receive waivers on landing and parking charges at selected airports operated by AAI and the Ministry of Defence to encourage transportation of agricultural produce by air.

It said Route Navigation Facility Charges (RNFC) and Terminal Navigational Landing Charges (TNLC) are also waived at selected AAI airports under the scheme.

The government further said major airports have progressively integrated with the digital logistics ecosystem through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), airport cargo community systems, Customs' ICEGATE platform and other digital trade facilitation systems.

According to the reply, airports have also expanded dedicated facilities for perishable cargo and pharmaceuticals, modernised cargo infrastructure, introduced paperless cargo processing and implemented process improvements to increase handling capacity and reduce turnaround time for exports.

Despite the broad policy outline, the government did not provide airport-wise progress, timelines or investment details for planned cargo infrastructure projects sought in the question.