DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Centre withholds airport-wise cargo expansion details in Parliament reply

Centre withholds airport-wise cargo expansion details in Parliament reply

Govt says air cargo infrastructure being upgraded under National Logistics Policy and PM GatiShakti, but names no airports or timelines

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha. PTI file
Advertisement

The Centre has refrained from identifying the airports and cargo terminals slated for expansion or modernisation, saying infrastructure development is a continuous process driven by traffic demand and commercial viability, even as it highlighted policy initiatives to strengthen India's air cargo ecosystem.

Advertisement

Replying to a starred question by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the government is strengthening air cargo infrastructure through the National Logistics Policy and alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

Advertisement

However, despite being asked to provide airport-wise details of cargo terminal expansion and their current status, the government did not identify any specific airports or projects.

Advertisement

The Minister said expansion and modernisation of airport infrastructure, including cargo handling facilities and air traffic management systems, is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators based on traffic demand, operational requirements, airline demand and commercial feasibility.

The government added that air cargo warehousing capacity is being enhanced through new facilities as well as the modernisation and upgradation of existing cargo terminals.

Advertisement

On the Krishi UDAN Scheme, the Centre said Indian freighters and passenger-to-cargo aircraft continue to receive waivers on landing and parking charges at selected airports operated by AAI and the Ministry of Defence to encourage transportation of agricultural produce by air.

It said Route Navigation Facility Charges (RNFC) and Terminal Navigational Landing Charges (TNLC) are also waived at selected AAI airports under the scheme.

The government further said major airports have progressively integrated with the digital logistics ecosystem through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), airport cargo community systems, Customs' ICEGATE platform and other digital trade facilitation systems.

According to the reply, airports have also expanded dedicated facilities for perishable cargo and pharmaceuticals, modernised cargo infrastructure, introduced paperless cargo processing and implemented process improvements to increase handling capacity and reduce turnaround time for exports.

Despite the broad policy outline, the government did not provide airport-wise progress, timelines or investment details for planned cargo infrastructure projects sought in the question.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts