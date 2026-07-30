Centre working with Arunachal, Nagaland govts to deal with flood challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre will keep working with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to address the challenges arising out of floods in the two Northeastern states.

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Modi said this after meeting with a group of MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

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"Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone's wellbeing and safety," he said in a post on 'X'.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also attended the meeting, said that the Prime Minister assured the MPs full assistance and has already given necessary directions for ensuring timely relief and support for the affected people.

"The Members of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland met Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji at Parliament House, New Delhi & apprised him of the prevailing flood situation in both states. Hon'ble PM assured full assistance & has already given necessary directions for ensuring timely relief, restoration & support for the affected people," Rijiju said on 'X'.

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Both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have witnessed heavy rains and landslides leading to loss of lives and damage to properties. Due to the heavy rains in Nagaland and some parts of Assam, three districts of Assam saw massive floods leading to deaths of over 70 people, affecting more than three lakh people and inundating a large area.