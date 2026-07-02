The Centre has notified stricter emission standards for agricultural tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters and construction equipment vehicles (CEVs).

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Tractor manufacturers and construction equipment companies will now need to upgrade engine technologies to meet the newly prescribed standards.

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Buyers of new tractors and heavy machinery, after the implementation dates starting October 1, can expect equipment fitted with advanced emission-control systems designed to reduce harmful exhaust emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

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The move has been notified under new Central Motor Vehicles (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2026 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Section 110 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Stricter emission standards will be implemented in phases beginning October 1, 2026, with additional milestones in April 2028 and April 2032.

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New standards

The amendment upgrades the emission norms for agricultural machinery to Tractor Emission Norms (TREM) Stage-V and for construction equipment to construction equipment vehicles Stage-V.

These standards prescribe significantly lower limits for Carbon Monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM). For the first time, Particle Number (PN) limits have also been introduced for specified engine categories to control ultra-fine particulate emissions.

Under the new standards, engines in the 56 kW to 130 kW category will be required to limit emissions to 5.0 g/kWh of CO, 0.19 g/kWh of HC, 0.4 g/kWh of NOx and only 0.015 g/kWh of particulate matter, reducing the PM limit by about 40 per cent compared to the previous Stage-IV standard.

Implementation in phases

For agricultural tractors and combine harvesters, TREM Stage-V standards will become mandatory for engines in the 56 kW to 560 kW range from October 1, 2026.

Engines between 8 kW and 19 kW will also shift to Stage-V from the same date. Engines in the 19 kW to 37 kW category will move to TREM Stage-IIIAA from April 1, 2028, and to TREM Stage-V from April 1, 2032, while engines in the 37 kW to 56 kW category will adopt Stage-V from April 1, 2032.

Construction equipment vehicles with engines above 56 kW will be required to comply with CEV Stage-V from October 1, 2026, while smaller engine categories are already covered under Stage-V requirements.

Real-time emission monitoring

The amendments introduce in-service emission monitoring, requiring certain categories of tractors and construction equipment to meet emission standards throughout their operational life and not merely during type approval.

Vehicles with engines below 19 kW and above 56 kW manufactured after October 1, 2026, as well as those in the 19 kW to 56 kW category manufactured after April 1, 2028, will be subject to operational emission monitoring.

What is covered

The new framework covers a broad range of fuels, including CNG, Bio-CNG, Biogas, LNG, LPG, Hydrogen-Enriched CNG (HCNG), diesel, ethanol blends, flex-fuel, biodiesel blends, hydrogen and dual-fuel engines.

The notification also formally prescribes technical specifications for HCNG, providing regulatory clarity for the use of hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas in off-road machinery.

Stronger compliance

The amendment strengthens the Conformity of Production (CoP) regime. Manufacturers producing more than 200 engines per engine family annually will undergo annual compliance testing, while smaller manufacturers will be tested once every two years. Sample sizes for testing will be based on one day's average production, subject to prescribed limits.

The rules also prescribe emission durability requirements, conformity labels and testing procedures for engines using advanced technologies such as electronic fuel injection and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

Impact on agri and construction

The notification is expected to have a significant impact on India's agricultural and infrastructure sectors. Tractor manufacturers and construction equipment companies will need to upgrade engine technologies to meet the new standards.

Buyers of new tractors and heavy machinery after the implementation dates can expect equipment fitted with advanced emission-control systems designed to reduce harmful exhaust emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The government has provided a nine-month registration window for vehicles manufactured before the applicable emission deadlines, allowing manufacturers and dealers to clear existing inventories during the transition period.

Industry experts believe the new norms will help improve air quality, reduce emissions from diesel-powered off-road machinery and bring India's regulatory framework closer to globally accepted emission standards, while encouraging cleaner technologies in the farm and construction equipment sectors.