C’garh CM expands Cabinet, inducts nine

New Delhi, December 22
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expanded his Cabinet with the induction of nine ministers, taking its strength to 12.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office and secrecy to nine MLAs, including a woman lawmaker, during a function held at Raj Bhavan in Raipur. Two Deputy Chief Ministers – Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma – had earlier taken oath on December 13 when Sai was sworn in as the Chief Minister.
The lawmakers who took oath on Friday include eight-term MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, senior party leaders and former ministers Ramvichar Netam, Kedar Kashyap and Dayaldas Baghel. IAS-turned-politician OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade, all first-time MLAs, and second-time legislators Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakhanlal Dewangan have also been appointed as ministers.
