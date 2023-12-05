AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

New Delhi, December 4
AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s suspension was on Monday revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao, who is a member of the privileges committee, moved the motion to revoke Chadha’s suspension, which was adopted by the upper House.
Soon after the revocation, Chadha said he had to move the Supreme Court to get his suspension revoked. He thanked the SC for taking cognisance of his plea. The AAP leader said for 115 days, he could not raise the voice of the people. However, he thanked everybody for giving him their blessings and best wishes during his suspension.
