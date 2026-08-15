'Chak De! India': Missions of foreign countries in Delhi, envoys extend greetings on 80th I-Day

The embassies of the US, China, France, Germany, Iran and several other countries here extended their wishes on the 80th Independence Day of India on Saturday, emphasising their bilateral ties with the country and underlining its ethos of democracy and pluralism.

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Several envoys here also took to social media to convey their greetings on the occasion.

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“We extend our best wishes to our friends across India as you celebrate this special day. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. We look forward to strengthening the US-India partnership in the years ahead. Happy Independence Day, India!” the US Embassy said in a post on X.

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The high commissioners of Australia, Bangladesh and Singapore also joined in extending wishes on the landmark occasion.

“#Bangladesh greets all men-women-children in #India as they celebrate eightieth #IndependenceDay. We solemnly remember the brave souls who laid their lives in the long Freedom Movement. #Freedom #People #Youth #Tiranga,” the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi said in a post on X.

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Australia’s High Commissioner to India Philip Green began his X post with a Hindi phrase, wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day, and added that the “High Commission is glowing in saffron, white and green, with our team proudly dressing in the colours of the Indian tricolour. From all of us, a very Happy #IndependenceDay to Indians across the globe! #HarGharTiranga”.

The nation commemorated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations at the Red Fort complex here amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended the celebrations, shared some photos of him at the Red Fort complex and wrote “warm congratulations to India” on X.

Jasper Wieck, German Ambassador-designate to India, said in a post on X: “Wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day! IN,” and also shared a short video.

“On this glorious day, I wish the Indian people peace, freedom and prosperity,” he said in the video.

The German Embassy shared his video post on X and wrote: “Happy Independence Day #India! IN.”

The French Embassy in India posted a video on Facebook.

“Our warmest wishes on #IndependenceDay2026! India leaves a lasting impression on everyone who calls it home—even for a little while. We asked some of our departing French colleagues what they would miss the most about India. Their answers say it all. #SwatantrataDiwas (in Hindi) France India,” it said.

The Singapore High Commission and the embassies of Iran and Israel also extended greetings to Indians.

“Warm wishes to all our friends in IN on India’s 80th #IndependenceDay! Singapore and India are steadfast friends, with a bond that grows stronger day by day. Check out this video with the greatest hits of the Singapore-India partnership! India is unstoppable. Chak De! India. HC Wong #vandemataram #independenceday2026,” the Singapore High Commission said in a post on X.

The Israeli Embassy in India posted on X, “On behalf of the people of Israel, warmest greetings to the people of India on Independence Day! India’s journey of independence, democracy and pluralism inspires us all. May India continue to prosper. Our growing India-Israel partnership reflects our deep friendship and shared commitment to a brighter future.”

The Embassy of the Iran extended its “sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India”.

“The longstanding and historic relations between Iran and India are rooted in the deep civilisational, cultural, and historical bonds between the two nations and have always been based on mutual respect and friendly cooperation.

“We hope that the relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India will continue to expand in all fields, and that the two countries will enjoy ever-greater peace, progress, prosperity, and development. #IndiaAt80 #HarGharTiranga #IndependenceDay,” the Iranian Embassy posted on X.