Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu get direct Noida flights as IndiGo launches operations from Jewar Airport

Travellers from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu and Dharamsala will now have direct access to the National Capital Region through the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar, with IndiGo on Monday becoming the first airline to commence commercial operations from the airport.

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The airline’s launch is expected to significantly improve connectivity for passengers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Beginning July 1, IndiGo will operate a daily flight from Chandigarh to Noida, departing at 7.30 am and arriving at 8.35 am, while the return flight will leave Noida at 6.10 am and reach Chandigarh at 7.10 am.

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An additional service will be introduced from July 13, with flights operating on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Noida-Chandigarh flight will depart at 9.55 am and arrive at 10.55 am, while the Chandigarh-Noida service will leave at 12.20 pm and land at 1.35 pm.

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Amritsar will also receive daily direct connectivity to Noida. The flight from Amritsar will depart at 11.55 am and arrive in Noida at 1.20 pm, while the return service will leave Noida at 10.10 am and reach Amritsar at 11.25 am.

For Jammu, IndiGo has scheduled a daily service from June 16 onwards. The Noida-Jammu flight will depart at 10.05 am and arrive at 11.20 am, while the Jammu-Noida service will take off at 12.10 pm and land at 1.30 pm.

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Passengers travelling from Himachal Pradesh will also benefit from direct connectivity. The daily Dharamsala-Noida flight will depart at noon and reach Noida at 1.40 pm, while the return flight will leave Noida at 9.55 am and arrive in Dharamsala at 11.40 am.

The first IndiGo flight landed at Noida International Airport from Lucknow on Monday morning, while the inaugural departure from the airport was operated to Bengaluru. With the launch of operations, IndiGo will connect Noida with more than 16 destinations across the country.

The airline said the new network will also provide seamless one-stop connectivity from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu and Dharamsala to several cities, including Jodhpur, Bhopal, Jaipur, Bareilly, Kishangarh and Pantnagar. The move is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity and reduce travel time for passengers from northern India.

IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said the opening of Noida International Airport marked a new chapter in India’s aviation sector and would create fresh opportunities for travellers across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann said IndiGo’s launch operations would provide passengers with greater convenience and travel choices from day one.