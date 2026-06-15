icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu get direct Noida flights as IndiGo launches operations from Jewar Airport

Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu get direct Noida flights as IndiGo launches operations from Jewar Airport

Beginning July 1, IndiGo will operate a daily flight from Chandigarh to Noida

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:49 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. PTI
Advertisement

Travellers from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu and Dharamsala will now have direct access to the National Capital Region through the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar, with IndiGo on Monday becoming the first airline to commence commercial operations from the airport.

Advertisement

The airline’s launch is expected to significantly improve connectivity for passengers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Beginning July 1, IndiGo will operate a daily flight from Chandigarh to Noida, departing at 7.30 am and arriving at 8.35 am, while the return flight will leave Noida at 6.10 am and reach Chandigarh at 7.10 am.

Advertisement

An additional service will be introduced from July 13, with flights operating on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Noida-Chandigarh flight will depart at 9.55 am and arrive at 10.55 am, while the Chandigarh-Noida service will leave at 12.20 pm and land at 1.35 pm.

Advertisement

Amritsar will also receive daily direct connectivity to Noida. The flight from Amritsar will depart at 11.55 am and arrive in Noida at 1.20 pm, while the return service will leave Noida at 10.10 am and reach Amritsar at 11.25 am.

For Jammu, IndiGo has scheduled a daily service from June 16 onwards. The Noida-Jammu flight will depart at 10.05 am and arrive at 11.20 am, while the Jammu-Noida service will take off at 12.10 pm and land at 1.30 pm.

Advertisement

Passengers travelling from Himachal Pradesh will also benefit from direct connectivity. The daily Dharamsala-Noida flight will depart at noon and reach Noida at 1.40 pm, while the return flight will leave Noida at 9.55 am and arrive in Dharamsala at 11.40 am.

The first IndiGo flight landed at Noida International Airport from Lucknow on Monday morning, while the inaugural departure from the airport was operated to Bengaluru. With the launch of operations, IndiGo will connect Noida with more than 16 destinations across the country.

The airline said the new network will also provide seamless one-stop connectivity from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu and Dharamsala to several cities, including Jodhpur, Bhopal, Jaipur, Bareilly, Kishangarh and Pantnagar. The move is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity and reduce travel time for passengers from northern India.

IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said the opening of Noida International Airport marked a new chapter in India’s aviation sector and would create fresh opportunities for travellers across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann said IndiGo’s launch operations would provide passengers with greater convenience and travel choices from day one.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts