Chandigarh gets daily direct link as IndiGo rolls out 30+ routes from Navi Mumbai

Chandigarh features prominently in IndiGo’s Sunday expansion drive, with the airline announcing a daily direct service between the city and Navi Mumbai as part of a wider rollout of over 30 new routes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

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The airline said the fresh connections will be introduced in phases between March 29 and April 23, sharply scaling up operations at Navi Mumbai and strengthening links to key domestic destinations.

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Chandigarh is among the major northern cities to be brought onto the network from day one, with a daily flight departing Navi Mumbai at 4.50 pm and returning from Chandigarh at 7.35 pm.

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With this expansion, IndiGo will operate more than 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, positioning the new airport as a significant hub in its domestic network. The move comes as airlines begin building capacity ahead of the airport’s full-scale operational ramp-up.

Beyond Chandigarh, the airline is connecting Navi Mumbai to a wide spread of cities including Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. The network push is aimed at improving point-to-point connectivity and reducing dependence on congested metro hubs.

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In Gujarat, IndiGo has simultaneously deepened its footprint. A twice-daily direct service between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai commenced on Sunday, operated using ATR aircraft. The airline said this will provide a reliable and time-efficient option for travellers in the region. Earlier, it had also announced the launch of direct flights to Jamnagar from April 23.

With these additions, IndiGo will now connect six cities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, with over 1,400 weekly flights to and from the state. The airline is betting on sustained industrial and business travel demand from the region to drive traffic.

The newly released schedule shows a dense spread of daily services across sectors such as Indore, Goa, Dehradun, Kolkata, Patna and Srinagar, alongside multiple frequency routes like Kolhapur and Goa. Several tier-II and tier-III cities, including Jharsuguda, Jabalpur and Durgapur, have also been added to the network, signalling a continued focus on regional connectivity.

Flights to destinations such as Bareilly, Kannur and Jammu will be introduced in subsequent phases starting March 30 and March 31, while additional frequencies on select routes will follow in early April. The Jamnagar route will go live on April 23, marking the final phase of this expansion cycle.