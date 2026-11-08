Chandigarh markets sparkle with festive fervour, traffic goes for a toss

Chandigarh’s markets were buzzing with activity on Diwali eve (Chhoti Diwali) as shoppers made last-minute purchases of clothes, sweets, flowers and festive decorations. Many were out to pick up just one more item before heading home for the celebrations.

Shastri Market and the markets of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 32, 34 and 35 were packed with shoppers from the afternoon. Many were already dressed for the festival they were still shopping for. Sweets boxes were tucked under arms, while bags of Diwali decorations swung from wrists. Shastri Market was awash with colour as last-minute shoppers held kurtas and suits against themselves, checking their looks in mirrors outside shops.

Rangoli stalls were among the busiest spots. Groups of girls huddled over trays of colours, comparing shades and changing their minds before making a choice. This year, the stalls had more options, including rangoli pens and stencils that make elaborate designs easier to create. Suhani, a rangoli seller, said her entire family was engaged in the business. “Each of my family members has put up a rangoli stall in the city. We have five stalls across different sectors of Chandigarh,” she said.

All around them, shoppers moved through the lanes carrying bags full of flowers, with marigold garlands peeping out. At lighting stalls, customers picked up lamps and LED lights to add the finishing touches to their festive decorations.

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People of all ages were part of the festive rush. Grandparents set an unhurried pace, parents worked through their shopping lists, while children raced ahead, pointing excitedly at diyas and fairy lights.

At the Sector 19 market, tailors were racing against time to complete pending orders. “I have been working day and night to complete everyone’s alterations before Diwali,” said Harish, a local tailor.

Many shoppers were not regular visitors. “I have come to buy my granddaughter a saree. It’s her first Diwali back home after completing her studies abroad,” said Harpreet, a Sector 17 resident.

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Parking blues

The festive rush, however, came at a price — traffic congestion. Heavy rush was reported in Sectors 15, 19, 22 and 35, as well as Manimajra, with vehicles crawling towards the markets. Roads around shopping areas were clogged, while parking lots remained packed.

A traffic advisory, in force till November 8, has urged residents to walk to nearby markets wherever possible, avoid peak hours and carpool. Parking arrangements have also been made at government schools near busy markets.

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Pahal, who visited the Sector 15 market, regretted bringing her car. “I should have just booked a taxi. Finding parking took me half an hour,” she said.

By evening, the city had begun to glow. Strings of lights illuminated balconies, rooftops and gateways.